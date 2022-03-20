$42.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to report $42.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $26.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.