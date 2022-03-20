$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $20.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.95 million, with estimates ranging from $26.53 million to $81.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOCL opened at $6.43 on Friday. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

