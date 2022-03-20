4,405 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

