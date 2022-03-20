$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.18 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

ACIU opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

