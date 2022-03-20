47,515 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 3.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC opened at $96.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

