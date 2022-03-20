493,827 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,336,000. Terminix Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Terminix Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of TMX traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

