$50.22 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to announce $50.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.84 million and the highest is $50.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $47.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $208.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.58 on Friday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $449.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

