$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

