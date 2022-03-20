$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce $55.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $56.60 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

