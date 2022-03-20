56,113 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 2,045,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

