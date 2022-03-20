$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $241.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.98 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of KORE opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

