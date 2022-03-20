58,993 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BKR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

