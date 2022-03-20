$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will post $62.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.62 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $219.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $233.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.30 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $441.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MYOV opened at $13.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

