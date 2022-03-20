71,245 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,952,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.