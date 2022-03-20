8,121 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

