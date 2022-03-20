$89.16 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report $89.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.75 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $74.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $407.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $500.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

IRTC opened at $138.57 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

