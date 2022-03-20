$895.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $895.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.49 million to $1.14 billion. Spire reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

