$9.28 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $9.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.93 and the highest is $10.09. Quidel reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 673,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

