$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report $94.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

