AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

