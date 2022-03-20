AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

