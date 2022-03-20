AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day moving average is $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

