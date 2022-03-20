ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

