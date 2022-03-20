AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,997.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,837 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

