AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $159.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

