AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,242 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44. The stock has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

