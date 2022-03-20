Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,165 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $376,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $323.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

