Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,165 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $376,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

