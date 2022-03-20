ACENT Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $3.03 million and $753,653.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

