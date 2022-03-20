ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.13

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $338,174.16 and approximately $40,334.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars.

