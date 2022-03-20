Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

