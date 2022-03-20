Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AYI opened at $193.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

