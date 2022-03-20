Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.99 or 0.06979408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00279733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00790475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00090195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00467260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00415584 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

