adbank Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80,173.00 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. adbank has a market cap of $773,065.40 and approximately $80,173.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

