Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $366,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.84. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

