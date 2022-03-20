Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.