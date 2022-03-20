ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.21 million, a P/E ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

