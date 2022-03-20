AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 1,202,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,185. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

