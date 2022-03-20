AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208,675 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,675 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 377,807 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.