AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,077 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

