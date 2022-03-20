AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

