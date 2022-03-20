AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,364 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

