AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 215,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.85% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

USTB opened at $50.06 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

