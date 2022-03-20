AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

