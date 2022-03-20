AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 18.14% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

