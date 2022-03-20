AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.