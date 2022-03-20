AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.92% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 348,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 331,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

