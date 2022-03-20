AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.