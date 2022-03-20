AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

