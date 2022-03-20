AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 101,974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

